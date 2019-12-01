Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was less than impressed with the way Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed got out on the second day of the second Test against Australia.

Iftikhar was caught behind off the bowling of Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc after slashing at a wide delivery.

Rizwan was dismissed three balls later for a duck as he went after a wide delivery that Australia captain Tim Paine collected behind the stumps.

Arthur also admitted that the way some of the other batsmen got out was “bitterly” disappointing.

He added that the “requirements from batsmen at the international level ought to be a lot tighter than that”.

“Those dismissals are very, very poor for international cricket and I have to be honest, if I was [the] coach sitting in that dressing room I [would be] bitterly disappointed by the execution, gameplan and game awareness of my batsmen,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am not knocking Rizwan or Iftikhar in any way but all I saying is that requirements from batsmen at the international level ought to be a lot tighter than that.

“They need to know their game and they need to value their wickets and be totally disciplined with their wickets at ant given time.

“And that wasn’t the desperation and attitude you’d expect from an international batting line-up.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...