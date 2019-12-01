Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Pakistan seamer Muhammad Musa “doesn’t look to be a Test match bowler”.

Must is currently in the midst of his Test debut in the ongoing second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

He went wicketless as Australia scored 589/3 in their first innings.

In fact, the 19-year-old conceded 114 runs off the 20 overs he bowled at an economy rate of 5.70.

Instead of picking Musa, Ponting feels Pakistan should have stuck with 16-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah, who made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane

Naseem even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

“I still can’t understand why the 16-year-old hasn’t played this game, Naseem,” Ponting told cricket.com.au as quoted by foxsports.com.au. “And they go with another guy (Musa) who has played seven first-class games and just doesn’t look to be a Test match bowler.

“They haven’t got much cattle. And when you haven’t got much cattle against a batting line-up as hungry as ours, and in our conditions, and a team that is really trying to prove themselves back on the world stage, then I think Pakistan have just been caught in a perfect storm.”

