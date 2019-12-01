Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has boldly claimed that he is ready to play Test cricket.

Usman has yet to make his Test debut, but has featured in 26 first-class matches, where he has taken 87 wickets at an average of 24.17.

Pakistan’s bowlers have been struggling in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

In the ongoing second Test in Adelaide, spinner Yasir Shah conceded 197 runs off 32 overs at an economy rate of 6.15, while debutant Muhammad Musa gave away 114 runs off 20 overs at an economy rate of 5.70.

Iftikhar Ahmed also struggled as he conceded 75 runs from 15 overs at an economy rate of five.

“I am always ready for all types of cricket. I am playing four-day cricket regularly which shows that I am ready for Test cricket as well,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

