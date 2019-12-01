Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has slammed Pakistan’s bowlers, saying “I’m not sure I have seen a worse bowling attack on our shores in a long time”.

Ponting’s comments come after Australia declared on 589/3 on the second day of the second Test in Adelaide.

David Warner led the way for the Baggy Greens as he struck a career-best 335 not out, while Marnus Labuschagne made 162.

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi took all three wickets Australia lost.

However, spinner Yasir Shah conceded 197 runs off 32 overs at an economy rate of 6.15, while debutant Muhammad Musa gave away 114 runs off 20 overs at an economy rate of 5.70.

Iftikhar Ahmed also struggled as he conceded 75 runs from 15 overs at an economy rate of five.

“They (Pakistan’s bowlers) have been poor … their bowling attack is terrible really for a Test attack,” Ponting told cricket.com.au as quoted by foxsports.com.au. “I’m not sure I have seen a worse bowling attack on our shores in a long time.”

