Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes his successor Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also the chief selector, should extremely worried about the national team’s ability to take 20 wickets.

Arthur’s comments come after Pakistan only took three wickets during Australia’s first innings.

Australia declared on 589/3, with David Warner scoring a career-best 335 not out, while Marnus Labuschagne made 162.

In the first Test, Pakistan had to work incredibly hard to bowl Australia out and only did so after the Baggy Greens scored 580 runs.

“If I am sitting as Misbah-ul-Haq in the Pakistan camp at the moment, I am more worried about our ability to take 20 wickets, I am more worried about the composition of our bowling attack because I know that I have a batting line-up that if we bat first, certainly when we get back in the sub-continent, to put up scores but who will get those 20 wickets?” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“That for me is the criteria because they were smashed around by that Australian line-up and did not look like making any indentation in it.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...