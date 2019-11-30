Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan’s ‘clueless’ bowling attack

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the national team’s bowling attack, calling it “clueless”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Pakistan only took one wicket on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, which was provided by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had Australia opener Joe Burns caught behind for four runs in the fourth over.

By the tea break on the second day, Pakistan had only taken one more wicket, which, again, came courtesy of Afridi, who clean bowled Marnus Labuschagne for 162, which came off 238 balls and included 22 boundaries.

Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets. Asay nahi hota bhai!! #AUSvPAK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 30, 2019

“Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...