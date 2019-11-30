Mark Taylor takes shot at Mohammad Abbas and Pakistan’s bowling attack

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has criticised Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas and the rest of the bowling attack.

After seeing Abbas in action on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he went wicketless, Taylor said he now understands why the 29-year-old was dropped for the first Test in Brisbane.

“It’s not so much he’s down on pace. He’s down on length. He’s too short. Too short for way too long today,” Taylor told Macquarie Sports Radio as quoted by The West Australian. “I know he’s not the most experienced bloke around, but he’s played enough Test cricket to know you’ve got to bowl fuller than that.”

Taylor also took aim at Pakistan’s bowling attack, calling it “ordinary”.

Pakistan were only able to take one wicket on the first day in Adelaide, which was provided by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had Australia opener Joe Burns caught behind for four runs in the fourth over.

“It was a very ordinary Pakistan attack, there is no doubt about that,” Taylor said. “In a way that does detract from what David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne did.

“We’re sort of in the same situation that we were in the Gabba Test match. There’s a real lack of penetration with the ball. Execution-wise there’s not a lot enough balls being bowled at the right area.”

