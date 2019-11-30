Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Pakistan’s bowling attack was “pretty pedestrian” on the opening day of the second Test in Adelaide.

Ponting noted that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas was bowling slower “with no movement”, while debutant Muhammad Musa “has no control”.

However, he admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took the only wicket to fall on the first day, which was that of Australia opener Joe Burns, looked “lively”.

“From what I’ve seen, their attack is pretty pedestrian,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “It’s certainly not the best fast-bowling attack I’ve seen Pakistan put out.

“About five overs into the day, I said to someone, ‘They’re not going to take another wicket for the whole day here’.

“Mohammad Abbas is bowling in the low 120s with no movement, Shaheen Afridi looks likely and lively, he looks like a good bowler, but Musa Khan has no control, is short and is a nice skiddy pace (for the batsmen).

“They’re relying on batsmen to make mistakes. And when you’ve got hungry batsmen out there like these two are, they’re not going to give their wicket away.”

