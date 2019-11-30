Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas was disappointed to be dropped for the first Test against Australia, but insisted that “it didn’t make much difference for me”.

Abbas noted that the team management decided to pick the players they thought were “best” for the match in Brisbane, which Pakistan lost by an innings and five runs.

Many people criticised Pakistan for leaving Abbas out for the first Test, but instead of attacking the team management, Abbas pointed out that he “kept up my hard work and will keep doing that”.

“It’s a new management, they played the combination that they thought was best for the first Test, it didn’t make much difference for me. I kept up my hard work and will keep doing that,” Abbas was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Abbas was included in the playing XI for ongoing second Test in Adelaide, but went wicketless on the first day, where he conceded 56 runs off 19 overs.

