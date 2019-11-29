Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram criticised fellow left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi, spinner Yasir Shah and opening batsman Shan Masood for their fielding on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The incident that left Akram extremely unimpressed saw Australia opener David Warner get to his fifty following some poor fielding by Afridi and lazy backing up by Yasir and Masood.

Warner clipped a delivery from pace bowler Mohammad Abbas down to fine leg and pushed to get two runs, which took him to 49 runs.

However, when Afridi threw the ball back, neither Yasir nor Masood were in position to back it up.

To add insult to injury, the ball went for four, which meant Warner scored six runs and brought up his half-century.

“Shaheen Shah was in lala land at fine leg,” Akram was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “Yasir Shah and Shan Masood were probably yawning. That’s the problem with Pakistan cricket. They should be on the ball.

“Nobody was backing up and you as a fielder, it doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are, you set yourself, new batsman in, they just came out, I’ll probably start five-ten yards inside the boundary line not on the boundary.”

Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe, who was commentating with Akram at the time, added: “That’s the celebration of a man whose work isn’t done. It was the aggression of the running between the wickets, he wanted two from the outset there, that forced the overthrows.”

