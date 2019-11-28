Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that batsman Fawad Alam’s name “has been discussed a lot [for national selection]” as he is one of the “best players” in the country.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after Fawad scored 211 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

His knock, which came off 309 balls and included 25 boundaries, took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

However, Fawad has not played international cricket since April 2015.

Sarfaraz also starred in the match as he scored 131, which came off 174 deliveries and included 13 boundaries.

It was Sarfaraz’s first century in red-ball cricket since he made a hundred against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

“Fawad’s name has been discussed a lot [for national selection] as whenever a Pakistan side is chosen, the best players are considered,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

