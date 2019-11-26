Imran Tahir: Pakistan Super League is ‘one of the top leagues in the world’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has branded the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as “one of the top leagues in the world”.

Tahir has entered his name in the platinum category of the PSL draft, which will take place on December 6 in Lahore.

“I am available for the entire season of PSL. Previously due to international commitments I couldn’t take part in it. I am fully available this time around and hopefully if i get picked I will try to perform as best as I can,” Tahir told cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“I think PSL is a very good league. It is very tough to bowl there because the domestic players are very good. The standard of cricket in the league is very high. The support for the PSL by the people of Pakistan is remarkable. I really enjoyed playing in the league. I think it is one of the top leagues in the world and it is not easy to perform in it.”

In addition to the PSL and other domestic Twenty20 competitions, Tahir is also hoping to represent South Africa in next year’s T20 World Cup.

“I am available for T20s. I am playing various leagues as well. I would be available for the T20 World Cup in Australia if selected to play for South Africa,” he said.

