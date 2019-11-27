Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali reveals his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy goal

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has revealed that his goal in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season is to score a century.

Anwar, who is playing for Sindh, has scored 106 runs in four matches, which includes his side’s ongoing clash against Southern Punjab in Karachi, at an average of 35.33.

The 32-year-old’s highest score this season is 69, but he is hoping to reach the triple-figure mark at some point.

He also took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

Overall, Anwar has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 32.

“I want to show my skills as a batsman too. I want to score a century in this season,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. “Fitness is very good, I have recovered a lot and playing my fourth first-class match of this season. I have also regained my rhythm and I’m back on track.”

