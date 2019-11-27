Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal believes there are a number of things that can be done to improve the standard of cricket in Pakistan.

Akmal, who last played international cricket in January 2014, noted that playing with Kookaburra balls will “help everyone improve the standard of their game”.

He added that the pitches being used in domestic games need more life in them as they currently “a bit dead”.

“The Kookaburra balls are good for cricket. It will help everyone improve the standard of their game. Everyone, including batsmen, fast bowlers and spinners, gets a chance to improve,” Akmal, who is playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“However, we need to improve the quality of pitches; they are a bit dead and we need to make it more sporting.”

