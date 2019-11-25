Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes that spinner Yasir Shah can become a major threat and “match-winner” again if he has a “mentor who can understand his mindset and guide him too”.

Mushtaq’s comments come after Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

In that match, Yasir took four wickets, but conceded 205 runs. He also scored 26 runs in the first innings and 42 in the second.

Yasir became the first player in Test history to concede more than 200 runs or more in an innings on three separate occasions.

Furthermore, the 205 runs Yasir gave away is the most by a bowler at the Gabba in Test history.

“Based on my experience of about two years that I spent with Yasir, I am of the firm opinion that he needs a mentor who can understand his mindset and guide him too. I would say that in general, a match-winner like Yasir always needs some people around him who have a clear idea of his strengths and weaknesses,” Mushtaq told PakPassion. “Looking back at my own career, I can tell you that when Shahid Afridi came into the side, I felt that I had to prove myself every time I came on to bowl as I felt that he would take my position.

“This is why it’s important that the team management needs to make it clear to Yasir that he is a permanent team member in Tests and that no one can take his place, which is only logical as he has taken more than 200 wickets and he took those wickets at such a quick rate that in my view, Pakistan’s number one ranking in Tests was by and large due to his performances.

“Since Yasir Shah doesn’t play ODIs or T20Is, we just see him in Tests and the moment he doesn’t do well in even one game, we are willing to write him off and overlook all his previous records to criticise him which I feel is totally unfair.”

