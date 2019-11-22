Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that he was extremely impressed with batsman Asad Shafiq’s performance on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Shafiq was the only Pakistan batsman to have a major impact as he scored a hard-fought 76, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 33-year-old was involved in two crucial partnerships as he and Mohammad Rizwan put together 49 runs, while he and Yasir Shah added 84 runs to the score.

“Asad played in a very organized manner and the best thing about him is his strong temperament,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “He scored a century the last time he played in Brisbane, so that must have also helped in increasing his confidence.

“He excels in playing with the lower-order batsmen and played a rather gritty knock to support Pakistan’s innings.”

