Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was less than impressed with batsman Babar Azam’s performance on the opening day of the first Test against Australia.

Ramiz accused Azam, who was dismissed for one run by Josh Hazelwood, of trying to “bully the Australian bowlers”.

Ramiz noted that Azam’s plan backfired and it ended up costing him his wicket at a time where Pakistan really needed him to fire as he came in when the team had lost three wickets for two runs and were struggling at 77/3.

“It looks like Babar Azam is still in T20 mode. He tried to bully the Australian bowlers by attempting a wild drive on a wide delivery and got caught,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Babar needs to improve his mindset and should be ready to grind it out in the middle.

“He [Babar] maybe doesn’t realize he has a golden opportunity to make a name for himself by performing in Australia.”

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called on the first day.

