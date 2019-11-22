Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan has slammed people who have questioned whether pace bowler Naseem Shah is 16.

Wasim’s comments come after some pointed out that Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq had referred to Naseem as a 17-year-old in December last year.

Highly rated 17 year old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 1, 2018

An Indian publication called The Print also expressed doubts about Naseem’s age.

In response, Wasim pointed out that all the skepticism is “absolute rubbish” and that people only “need to look at his face” to see how young Naseem is.

“You only need to look at his face,” he told The Tonk as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald. “He’s hardly got any growth on his face. In terms of that, people question it no doubt, just because of his age and the fact that he’s a mature lad and the fact he’s playing international cricket at this age. But the bottom line is he’s 16 years old and he’s playing. We don’t really care what India think.”

Naseem put his talent on display on the second day, and even dismissed opener David Warner for 56 before suffering a heartbreaking moment as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

