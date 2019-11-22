Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has admitted that he is highly impressed with Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah.

Naseem made his presence felt with the ball on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

He even dismissed opener David Warner for 56, but watched on it utter dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

Despite this, Lee admitted that he is amazed at how talented the 16-year-old is, and added that he loved his approach and attitude when bowling to Warner.

“He has a beautiful action and I think he has a lot to offer,” Lee was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “He bowled Warner some short stuff and stared him down. At 16 that is a big ask, but he has a great action and he bowled a bit of short stuff to ruffle a few feathers, but then he bowled a good length.

“What happens with inexperienced players is they bowl too short with no follow up ball, but he’s different. That’s why it is hard to believe he is 16.”

