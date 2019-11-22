Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah has a “big future” ahead of him.

Arthur’s comments come after Naseem put his talents on display on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Naseem even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 56, but looked on in pure dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

Nonetheless, Arthur is convinced that Naseem is the real deal and will continue to star for Pakistan for many years to come.

Mickey Arthur "Naseem Shah was exciting, whatever he showed today means there's a big future ahead for this young boy. His action is beautiful" #AUSvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 22, 2019

“Naseem Shah was exciting, whatever he showed today means there’s a big future ahead for this young boy. His action is beautiful,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

