Australia leg-spin king Shane Warne has been thoroughly impressed with Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah, saying the teenage sensation looks “good” and “strong”.
The 16-year-old unveiled his talent on the second day against Australia in Brisbane and troubled the batsmen at times.
He even dismissed opener David Warner for 56 before suffering a heartbreaking moment as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.
Nonetheless, Warne lavished praise on the youngster.
“Shah at 16 years of age looks pretty impressive,” Warne was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “He has bowled the fastest ball of the Test match already at over 148km/h. He’s got a nice bit of rhythm. He is a bit of a tearaway.
“He’s fresh and loose and everything. He steams in at 16 years of age. He looks good. He looks strong.
“He would be very, very nervous, but he has a nice action and looks good.”