Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah to become a “superstar”.
Vaughan’s praise for Naseem comes after he saw the 16-year-old in action on the second day of first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane.
🔥🔥🔥#AUSvPAK | https://t.co/oHjjQibN4b pic.twitter.com/OA1xyDEvI2
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2019
Naseem bringing some heat! #AUSvPAK | https://t.co/oHjjQibN4b pic.twitter.com/Ch3WNU7KwJ
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2019
Vaughan was impressed with the speed Naseem was bowling at and thinks that he is a star in the making and has a really bright future.
1 over into his Test Career … but already you can see Naseem Shah is going to be a superstar … !! 16 yrs old & clocking 147 kph with a fantastic action #AUSvPAK
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 22, 2019
“One over into his Test Career … but already you can see Naseem Shah is going to be a superstar,” Vaughan tweeted. “16 years old and clocking 147km/h with a fantastic action.”