Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah to become a “superstar”.

Vaughan’s praise for Naseem comes after he saw the 16-year-old in action on the second day of first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane.

Vaughan was impressed with the speed Naseem was bowling at and thinks that he is a star in the making and has a really bright future.

1 over into his Test Career … but already you can see Naseem Shah is going to be a superstar … !! 16 yrs old & clocking 147 kph with a fantastic action #AUSvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 22, 2019

“One over into his Test Career … but already you can see Naseem Shah is going to be a superstar,” Vaughan tweeted. “16 years old and clocking 147km/h with a fantastic action.”

