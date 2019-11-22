Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting revealed that former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja said pace bowler Mohammad Abbas wasn’t picked for the first Test against Australia since “he’s not in the best of form”.

Ponting added that Ramiz also pointed that Abbas has “dropped a couple of yards of pace” and has “never been overly quick anyway”.

“I was surprised when (Abbas) didn’t play … but then talking to (former Pakistan international) Ramiz (Raja) apparently he’s not in the best of form, he’s dropped a couple of yards of pace – and he’s never been overly quick anyway,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“But you think about these conditions, it would’ve been perfect for him. Even the next Test in Adelaide, it’s going to be great conditions for him there as well.

“There’s probably a couple of the Aussie batsmen who think it’s good that he’s not playing because I think they can probably handle the other two (Imran Khan or Shaheen Afridi) better than they can handle him.”

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

