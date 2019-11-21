Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat recently brought up 15,000 first-class runs and dedicated the amazing feat to his late father.
Farhat who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accomplished the landmark achievement in his side’s innings and 122-run loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The 37-year-old went into the game with 14,994 runs to his name, but scored 16 runs in the first innings to surpass the 15,000-run mark.
I dedicate my 15000 first class runs to my beloved father who is no longer with us you are missed everyday abu and I wish you were still here with us u always said hard work pays off and it certainly dose RIP
— Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) November 20, 2019
