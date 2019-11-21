Which special person did Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat dedicate his 15,000 first-class runs to?

Imran Farhat: “I dedicate my 15,000 first-class runs to my beloved father who is no longer with us”

Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat recently brought up 15,000 first-class runs and dedicated the amazing feat to his late father.

Farhat who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accomplished the landmark achievement in his side’s innings and 122-run loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 37-year-old went into the game with 14,994 runs to his name, but scored 16 runs in the first innings to surpass the 15,000-run mark.

“I dedicate my 15,000 first-class runs to my beloved father who is no longer with us. You are missed everyday abu and I wish you were still here with us. You always said hard work pays off and it certainly does. RIP,” Farhat said on Twitter.

