Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat recently brought up 15,000 first-class runs and dedicated the amazing feat to his late father.

Farhat who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accomplished the landmark achievement in his side’s innings and 122-run loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 37-year-old went into the game with 14,994 runs to his name, but scored 16 runs in the first innings to surpass the 15,000-run mark.

I dedicate my 15000 first class runs to my beloved father who is no longer with us you are missed everyday abu and I wish you were still here with us u always said hard work pays off and it certainly dose RIP — Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) November 20, 2019

“I dedicate my 15,000 first-class runs to my beloved father who is no longer with us. You are missed everyday abu and I wish you were still here with us. You always said hard work pays off and it certainly does. RIP,” Farhat said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...