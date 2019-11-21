Image courtesy of: Hindustan Times

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes that the national team will be “remembered as heroes forever” if they beat Australia in the ongoing Test series.

Pakistan will be looking to make history in the two-Test series as they have never won a Test series in Australia.

While accomplishing the feat will be easier said than done, Moin is optimistic about it happening.

“It is difficult, but not impossible,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. “Players shouldn’t take previous records as something negative, instead they should take it as a challenge, a challenge to change the history. If India can beat Australia in Australia, then why can’t Pakistan?

“If they can defeat Australia this time then they’ll be remembered as heroes forever.”

