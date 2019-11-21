Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia captain Tim Paine sledged Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan in a unique and hilarious way on the opening day of the first Test in Brisbane, saying “he smells very nice”.

Australia are known to sledge their opponents, but usually the comments are a lot more critical.

However, Paine seemingly tried to adopt some reverse psychology by complementing Rizwan in an attempt to make him lose his concentration and get out early.

"He smells very nice." Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan's scent upon his arrival at the crease

Rizwan ended up making 37 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins shortly after the tea break.

However, Rizwan should not have been given out as replays showed that Cummins had overstepped. Even though this was the case, the third umpire sent Rizwan on his way.

