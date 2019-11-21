Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has confirmed that he has entered his name in the race to become the national team’s spin bowling consultant.

Ajmal, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2017, will be competing against two greats of Pakistan cricket – former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

Despite this, Ajmal is hopeful he is given the opportunity to “work for my country once again”.

“Pakistan gave me an identity. I would love to work for my country once again. I have applied for the vacant space up for grabs in the national team,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “I think I am qualified for this job as I have strong experience in the coaching sector.”

The criteria for the position allegedly included the candidate having a level-three coaching certificate and at least five years of experience working with top-notch players or international teams.

It has also been reported that Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants Mushtaq Ahmed to be given the role.

The deadline for applications ended on Tuesday.

