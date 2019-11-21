Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal declined to comment on his relationship with former head coach Mickey Arthur, simply saying “no comment”.

Akmal and Arthur’s history has been well-documented as the former accused the latter of verbally abusing him and banning him from training at the National Cricket Academy in August 2017.

In April last year, Akmal stated that he had no idea why Arthur doesn’t like him.

“I don’t know why Mickey Arthur doesn’t like me, but as a coach I like him,” Akmal had said.

In the press conference after he scored a century in his 100th first-class match, Akmal was once again asked about his relationship with Arthur.

However, he simply responded “no comment” before leaving, as quoted by The News International.

Akmal is currently unbeaten on 117 in Central Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh.

