Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan firmly believes that “no one will be able to stop” Sarfaraz Ahmed from making his international comeback.

Moin’s faith in Sarfaraz comes after the 32-year-old was sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped for the national team’s ongoing tour of Australia.

Azhar Ali replaced Sarfaraz as Test captain, while Babar Azam took over as Twenty20 skipper.

Last month, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Sarfaraz would be able to regain his spot in the side if he performed well in domestic cricket.

“Regarding a comeback, it’s straightforward. Domestic cricket is happening, it’s just a matter of regaining his form. Once that happens, the doors are open. There is no conspiracy against him, this is a clear message for Sarfaraz as well as everyone else,” Misbah had said.

Moin, though, is brimming with confidence that Sarfaraz will be back in the Pakistan team in the near future.

“I think Sarfaraz is a fighter and the day he regains his form, no one will be able to stop him from coming back,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...