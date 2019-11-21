Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been treated honourably as of late.

Moin’s comments come after Sarfaraz was sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped for the national team’s ongoing tour of Australia.

Azhar Ali replaced Sarfaraz as Test captain, while Babar Azam took over as Twenty20 skipper.

“It was not an honorable way to treat a cricketer. Misbah should have taken a stand against the ill-treatment of team’s captain,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

