Legendary cricketers expressed their shock and surprise after Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in controversial fashion on the first day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Rizwan was on 37 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins shortly after the tea break.

However, Rizwan should not have been given out as replays showed that Cummins had overstepped. Even though this was the case, the third umpire sent Rizwan on his way.

“I’m trying to find something behind (the line) there but I just can’t,” former Australia captain Allan Border said on Fox Cricket commentary as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Ex-Australia seamer Brett Lee, speaking on Fox Cricket added: “I reckon that’s hard on Pakistan, I think that’s got to be called a no-ball. You won’t often hear me say this, but that’s got to go to the batsman.”

On Channel Seven commentary, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was stunned by the decision, saying: “I couldn’t see any part of his foot land behind the line.”

Former pace bowler Jason Gillespie echoed Ponting’s sentiments, and noted: “I think that’s the wrong call. I think it’s a no-ball and should be recalled.”

No way 😳 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) November 21, 2019

Even legendary South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald was bewildered by the decision, and simply said “no way” on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called.

