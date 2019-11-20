Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has suggested that opener Azhar Ali be demoted down the order for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, said it would be best if Azhar batted at number three.

The last time Pakistan toured Australia, which was in December 2016 to January 2017, Azhar starred during the Test series as he scored 406 runs in three matches, which included a double century and two fifties, at an average of 81.20.

However, in the recent practice game against Australia A, Azhar failed to impress as he scored 11 runs in the first innings and one run in the second. He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s other practice game against the Cricket Australia XI.

“Azhar Ali should not be opening the batting. He should be at one or two down. The best position would be one down,” Younis said in a video on former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel. “Now he is a senior player, he should come in at number three.”

The Test series between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

