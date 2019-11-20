Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar, batting great Younis Khan and former captain Rashid Latif believe Pakistan should have a three-man pace attack in the first Test against Australia.

The trio pointed out that Pakistan should pick Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

In October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Afridi had an exceptional showing at the World Cup, where he featured in five matches and took 16 wickets at a superb average of 14.62.

He finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Bangladesh at the World Cup.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but he also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

As for Naseem, he stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

“I am looking at two players – Naseem Shah and Babar Azam. I want to see Naseem’s bowling because there is a lot of hype around it. And I want to see Babar batting in the Test matches,” Latif said.

Younis added: “In this pace attack, there is no permanent fast bowler. Basically, Abbas is an automatic choice and Yasir Shah is an automatic choice. These young fast bowlers will learn watching ll these top bowlers from the opposite side like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Providing his point of view, Akhtar said: “Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas should play. From what I have heard, these are the people that are going to play.”

The two-Test series between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...