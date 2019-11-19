Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has claimed that favouritism was rife in the national team under the previous team management.

Akmal noted that the previous team management, which was led by head coach Mickey Arthur, refused to give opportunities to players who were performing on the domestic circuit.

To further prove his point, Akmal used the example of batsman Iftikhar Ahmed, who has been excelling in the ongoing tour of Australia.

Akmal noted that Iftikhar was overlooked during Arthur’s time, but has now been given another chance to represent Pakistan and has made full use of it.

“Don’t know about this new team management but the previous one highly promoted favouritism. They didn’t give respect to the players who performed at the domestic level,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “What was wrong with Iftikhar? Previous management even didn’t bother to try him. And now see his importance. Like Iftikhar, many other players were ignored.

“By saying youngster, youngster, our cricket has gone down. Their whole tenure was based on [the] Champions Trophy triumph. How long will you survive with just a single achievement?”

With former captain Misbah-ul-Haq having taken over as head coach and chief selector, Akmal is glad that he is giving chances to players who have been doing well in domestic cricket.

“They have taken up the charge just a few months ago. Things will take time and get settled down gradually,” the 37-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in April 2017, said. “One thing good from them [is] that from the very first day they decided to give chances to domestic performers. They called some players for their strong performance in national tournaments which motivated the players in the entire circuit.”

