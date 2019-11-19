Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that pace bowler Imran Khan was picked in the Test squad since there was a “unanimous opinion” that he had been “bowling really well”.

Imran took a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

After Pakistan scored 428, Imran carved through Australia A’s batting line-up, dismissing Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Alex Carey, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Australia A were bowled out for a measly 122 behind Imran’s figures of 5-32 off 12 overs.

“I had a meeting with the regional coaches (and) there was a unanimous opinion that Imran Khan has been bowling really well,” Misbah told cricket.com.au.

“In the past, he used to struggle with his comeback spells and he used to drop pace. He’s worked really hard on his strength (and) is much fitter than before.”

The two-Test series between Australia and Pakistan will get underway on November 21 in Brisbane.

