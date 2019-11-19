Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq firmly believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah can be a “match-winner” in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

He is now set to make his international debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“The best thing about Naseem Shah is the control he has on his bowling,” Misbah told cricket.com.au. “He has a very good bowling action and knows which deliveries to bowl. He can bowl with a very good control.

“He knows his stuff and bowled really well in the first-class matches he played this season. He’s bowled well here too and is the standout bowler for us. The way he’s been bowling, he can be a match-winner for us.”

