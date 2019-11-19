Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes his successor Waqar Younis will take the national team to “new heights”.

Waqar, widely regarded one of the greatest pace bowlers Pakistan ever produced, is currently with the Pakistan team in Australia, where they are preparing for a two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Azhar hopes that the young bowlers in the team make full use of Waqar’s “expertise” and blossom as a result of it.

“Waqar Younis has vast experience as a bowler and a coach and is perfectly capable of handling his bowlers and I am hoping that the young bowlers can make good use of his expertise,” Azhar wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “I may not be with the Pakistan side anymore, but I do hope and pray that with Waqar Bhai as bowling coach, Pakistan cricket reaches new heights.”

