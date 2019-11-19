Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has fought back against his critics, saying he pays them no attention and takes “criticism in a positive way”.

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan back in April 2017, has been one of the most consistent batsmen on the domestic circuit over the past few years, but has continued to be overlooked.

Despite being 37, Akmal has not given up on his hopes of making an international comeback.

“Since the last six to seven years I have been criticised a lot but I don’t think about these things, I just focus on performing well. You should take criticism in a positive way,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We don’t have a settled batsman at number five or six since Misbah-ul-Haq [and] Younis [Khan] left. My wish to represent Pakistan will remain until I am playing cricket and I remain fit.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal demands Misbah-ul-Haq and PCB to recall him to Pakistan’s Test team?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...