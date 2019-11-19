Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has identified Babar Azam and Shan Masood as the national team’s “good performing batsmen” ahead of the Test series against Australia.

Azam scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, in the practice game against Australia A in Perth and a 66-ball 63, which included nine boundaries and a six, against the Cricket Australia XI.

Masood, meanwhile, made scores of 22 and 65 against Australia A before hitting 76 against the Cricket Australia XI.

Azhar also noted that Pakistan will be banking on the veteran duo of Azhar Ali, who is the new Test captain, and Asad Shafiq to perform in the two-Test series, which begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

Azhar was Pakistan’s top run scorer the last time the national team toured Australia as he amassed 406 runs, which included a double century and two fifties, at an average of 81.20.

Shafiq, meanwhile, accumulated 239 runs in three games, which included a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 39.83.

Shafiq has been in excellent form in the lead-up to the Test series as he scored an unbeaten 119 against Australia A and 101 not out against the Cricket Australia XI.

“If you look at our last tour of Australia, we had some good performances by our Test batsmen with Azhar Ali who had a double hundred and Asad Shafiq who almost won us a match with his hundred too,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “This time around, we again have Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq and we have some good performing batsmen like Babar Azam and Shan Masood, so our batting is in good shape.”

