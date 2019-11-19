Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has “huge potential”.

Hasnain, 19, has featured in four Twenty20 Internationals, where he has taken three wickets at an average of 45.66.

In the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, he went wicketless in the one game he played.

Hasnain has also featured in five ODIs and claimed five wickets at an average of 60.60.

“To me Mohammad Hasnain is a bowler with huge potential. Whenever he has been asked to play, he has put in his best efforts and also performed well as we saw in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) and in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League),” Azhar wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to play in the 2019 World Cup, but the fact remains that he will only get better if he is given opportunities to play for Pakistan. And the same applies to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and to some extent Mohammad Musa, who does have some experience of First-Class cricket.

“All of these cricketers need to be bowling and playing more cricket at either domestic level or in such tournaments such as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The more they bowl, the more their skills will improve, and they will learn to get batsmen out. All these names I have mentioned are raw talents with not much experience of bowling long spells in First-Class games.

“Unfortunately, some who have watched Mohammad Hasnain and others want to see good results in one day which is not possible. I worked a lot with Hasnain especially throughout the World Cup where he was with the squad. Although he wasn’t playing in any games, we worked on the sidelines with him to sort out his run-up where he had issues with his strides which in turn allowed him to cut down bowling no-balls.

“Also, we worked on teaching him more variations and he did learn well as he is a smart cricketer. He has the talent, but he needs more opportunities to play and grow as a cricketer and fast bowler.”

