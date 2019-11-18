Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he doesn’t care if the national team lose both Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia.

Hafeez noted that it is more important that Pakistan fight hard throughout the series and try to give Australia a run for their money.

Furthermore, he pointed out that many young players will be representing Pakistan, including 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah, who is likely to make his international debut during the series.

In addition to inexperienced and uncapped players, Pakistan have some players who are returning to Test cricket after a very long time, such as batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and seamer Imran Khan.

“Australia is one place where a new player cannot perform well straightaway, you need time and you need that experience behind you,” he said on legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I don’t care if Pakistan lose all their matches in Australia but I want them to stare them in the eye and show that two teams [of equal stature] are fighting to win.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...