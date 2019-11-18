Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes it is “stupidity” for people to think that Babar Azam will “deliver results as captain in three to six months”.

Azam recently replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Twenty20 captain and in his first assignment, which was a three-match series against Australia, Pakistan lost 2-0.

However, Azam was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan in that series as he scored 115 runs in three matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

Hafeez reiterated that Azam needs more time to settle in as captain as he has no prior experience of leading the national team at this level.

“To expect Babar to deliver results as captain in three to six months would be stupidity,” he said on legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

