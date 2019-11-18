Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has warned the national team not to let their guard down against Australia in the upcoming two-Test series.

Hafeez noted that since players like Steve Smith and David Warner have returned to the side, Australia have showcased a “different mindset”, which was why they were able to retain the Ashes in England for the first in 18 years.

With the two-Test series beginning on November 21 in Brisbane, Hafeez admitted that Pakistan will have to be at their very best if they want to make history and secure their first-ever Test series win in Australia.

“Let me tell you personally, that after playing against Australia a few times in the last few years, I do not see that mindset and body language of old times,” Hafeez said on legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “But now that they have some of their better players back, I can see that they have a different mindset and they showed [that] in the Ashes.”

