Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believes that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will return to the national team.

Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Pakistan’s Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

Imran, a former captain and widely regarded as Pakistan’s best-ever all-rounder, pointed out that if the 32-year-old performs well on the domestic circuit, he will win back his spot in the Pakistan team.

“Sarfaraz is a good cricketer, he will perform in domestic cricket and make a comeback into the team,” Imran was quoted as saying by The Nation.

