Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia seamer Pat Cummins has admitted that he is highly impressed with Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah given that his bowling is “fast” and “quite lively”.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

He is now set to make his international debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“It’s crazy, isn’t it? I debuted when I was 18 but I think, two years earlier when I was 16, I think I was playing second grade,” Cummins was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “By all reports, he bowls fast, is quite lively and sometimes that’s almost better, when you start off a little bit naive.

“You just want to go out and bowl fast and not be clouded by the baggage of a few long days in the dirt.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...