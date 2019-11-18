Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is backing opening batsman David Warner to shine in the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan.

Warner had a disastrous Ashes campaign earlier this year as he could only muster 95 runs in five matches, which included a lone fifty, at a dismal average of 9.50.

However, he regained his form in the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, where he went unbeaten in all three games and ended up amassing 217 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries.

He continued to excel in the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, where he accumulated 70 runs in three games at an average of 70.

“Dave is a world-class player. I’m expecting him to come out here and play exceptionally well,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Dawn. “No doubt, he would have been down and disappointed about the Ashes that he had. But he was still part of the side to go over there and retain the Ashes, which is pretty bloody special, if you ask me.

“I know when I’m bowling to someone who I’ve got the wood over, it can play on their mind. So no doubt, Davey would have felt the pressure. But it’s one of those things where you need to accept the challenge and move on and try to get better.”

The Test series between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

