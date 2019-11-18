Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing it of never backing him during his time as Twenty20 captain.

Hafeez noted that since he was not liked by the board, he decided to step down so it could hand the captaincy over to someone else it felt could do the job better.

“When I left the captaincy in 2014, a lot of people said that I took a decision in haste,” Hafeez said on legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “The problem is that PCB was never behind me; in 2012 I was made captain of the T20 side, and the number 9th ranked team became number one ranked and at a time when I would have taken Misbah’s position, there was a change in the board and I was not in their ‘liking’.

“They felt others could do a better job than Hafeez and I left the captaincy after 2014 and handed over to whoever could do this better but unfortunately, even this decision wasn’t right.”

