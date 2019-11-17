Mushtaq Ahmed makes extremely bold claim about India and Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has called for cricketing ties between India and Pakistan to resume.

Mushtaq feels that cricket has the “ability to bind the two nations and improve their relationship”, and also believes that the rivalry between the two countries makes it “bigger than the Ashes”, which is played between England and Australia.

The two nations have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a three-match ODI series from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only met in major cricket tournaments like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“Cricketing ties should resume between India and Pakistan. I feel cricket has the ability to bind the two nations and improve their relationship. Cricket brings love, it brings joy and happiness to the fans,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“Whenever India and Pakistan meet, the cricket is of a highly competitive standard. In fact, the India-Pakistan series is bigger than the Ashes.”

