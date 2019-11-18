Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes the national team can beat Australia in the upcoming Test series, but it will be much easier said than done.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia before, and Arthur noted that taking 20 wickets in both Tests will be crucial.

Arthur added that Pakistan have sufficient batting firepower, but it will be the bowlers that determine whether Pakistan emerge victorious.

“Getting 20 wickets is the key, it is everywhere. Pakistan, I think, will get enough runs. They have a very solid top six,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s going to be the ability to bowl Australia out twice that will be tested. But the likes of Abbas and Afridi, I have no doubt with. Yasir Shah is a quality bowler, I hope that he steps up the challenge, but it will be the other seamers and how they adapt which will be the biggest question mark.”

The Test series between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 21 in Brisbane, while the second Test will be held in Adelaide and get underway on November 29.

