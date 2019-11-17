Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lavished praise on batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam, saying his “batting will not suffer due to [the] captaincy” as he has a strong mindset.

Azam has been in superb form as of late as he scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

The series, which Pakistan lost 2-0, was Azam’s first as Twenty20 captain.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, in the practice game against Australia A in Perth and a 66-ball 63, which included nine boundaries and a six, against the Cricket Australia XI.

“One thing I can say is that Babar Azam’s batting will not suffer due to [the] captaincy, as his mindset is so strong that he thinks very positively about his own game and he knows all the methods needed to score runs,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam will now be looking to maintain his form in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

